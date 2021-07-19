Equity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $15.2 million.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Equity Bancshares shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.30, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.