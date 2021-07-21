United Airlines to halt service to Paine Field in Everett

United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, beginning in early October.

In a statement Monday, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.”

The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement.

The Seattle Times reports United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

John Gallagher, a spokesperson for Propeller Airports, which designed, built and operates the two-year-old terminal north of Seattle, said in a statement the move was not a surprise because “carriers are making post-pandemic adjustments to their schedules and markets.”