Rush Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $58 million.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

Rush Enterprises shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.27, a rise of 55% in the last 12 months.

