Chipotle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $188 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $6.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.46 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Chipotle shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $1,575.74, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.