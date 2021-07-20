United: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $434 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.17 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

United shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.32, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.