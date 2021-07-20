CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CNB shares have increased 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.88, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.