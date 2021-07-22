Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $254.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $227.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.3 million.

Texas Capital shares have risen 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.19, more than doubling in the last 12 months.