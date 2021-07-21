Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $757 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

Kinder Morgan shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.85, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.