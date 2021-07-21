Business

Kinder Morgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $757 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

Kinder Morgan shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.85, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Shark bites new viewers for Discovery in 33rd year

July 21, 2021 5:12 PM

Business

Shelby Co. wins first grant from state clean water program

July 21, 2021 5:12 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service