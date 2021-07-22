CSX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The freight railroad posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.97 billion.

CSX shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.58, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.