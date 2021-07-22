Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $397 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $3.15. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Alaska Air shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.