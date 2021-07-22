Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $348 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

Southwest shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has risen 58% in the last 12 months.