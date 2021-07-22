American River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

American River Bankshares (AMRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

The Rancho Cordova, California-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 47 cents per share.

The parent company of American River Bank posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

American River shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 86% in the last 12 months.