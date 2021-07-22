Del Taco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $125 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.8 million.

Del Taco shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.44, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.