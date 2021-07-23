Parent company of Heritage Bank will close 4 more branches

The parent company of Heritage Bank has agreed to sell a nearby parking lot and three downtown buildings, including the corporate offices at 201 Fifth Ave. SW, for $5.35 million to a business called Lou Development LLC. Rolf Boone

The parent company of Olympia-based Heritage Bank announced second-quarter earnings on Thursday, including this: The company will close four more branches in October.

Combine those with the nine branch closures in January, and the company has reduced its total footprint to 49 branches, down from 62.

Jeff Deuel, president and chief executive of Heritage Financial Corp., said the branch consolidations reflect how banking habits have changed. Customers are migrating more to online and mobile banking, and that shift was exacerbated by the pandemic, he said.

“Our customers need buildings less and less,” Deuel said, adding that the branches being closed are near other sites that will remain open. For example, a small branch will close in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island and that staff will be consolidated with a larger branch in the area.

The other closures are in the Portland area, as well as Kelso and in Spanaway, he said.

Although the branches will close in October, they were announced Thursday because the company has to give customers and its regulator, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., 90 days’ notice about its intentions.

Heritage Financial is not just reducing the number of bank branches. In June, the company announced that it had agreed to sell a parking lot and three downtown Olympia buildings, including the corporate offices at 201 Fifth Ave. SW, for $5.35 million to a business called Lou Development LLC.

Although Heritage Financial will sell the downtown corporate offices, the company will stay put, The Olympian reported. It plans to lease back about 14,000 square feet on the first and second floors for the downtown bank branch and other offices.

Deuel said they have opened an operations center in Tacoma and have moved office functions back to that site.

“We’re still committed to having a presence downtown, we just don’t need one as expansive,” he said.

Does the reduction in real estate mean that Heritage is a target for a merger? Deuel said that is not the case.

“We are committed to being independent,” he said.

As for the financial side of things in the quarter, Heritage reported a $32.7 million profit, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The difference is that a year ago the company had to set aside money for its loan loss provision and has since pulled back on that provision, he said.

Expressed another way, the company earned 90 cents per share in the quarter, which Deuel said was a record for Heritage.

The company also was active in the Paycheck Protection Program, a type of loan that was designed to help businesses during the pandemic. Heritage produced 7,200 PPP loans, totaling $1.3 billion, Deuel said.

“For a bank our siz,e that’s pretty good,” he said, adding that it was a boatload of work and led to a lot of all-nighters for staff.

“I want to give a shout out to employees who made it happen,” Deuel said.

What’s next for Heritage?

“We have capital and liquidity and room to grow, organically or through mergers and acquisitions,” he said.