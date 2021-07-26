HBT Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

The bank, based in Bloomington, Illinois, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.5 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.1 million.

HBT Financial shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.