Northwest Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $49 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Warren, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $157.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $150.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.1 million.

Northwest Bancshares shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.