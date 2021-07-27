Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.25 cents at $6.7850 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 13.50 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 9.75 cents at $4.65 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 31.75 cents at $14.2750 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .45 cent at $1.2345 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .60 cent at $1.6177 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $1.0785 a pound.