A.H. Belo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A.H. Belo Corp. (DALN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period.

A.H. Belo shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.46, increasing slightly in the last 12 months.