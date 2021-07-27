TRxADE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Land o' lakes, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

TRxADE shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.26, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.