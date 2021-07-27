TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $127.6 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $774.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 91 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $766 million to $777 million for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.

TransUnion shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.