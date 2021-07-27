Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $7 million.

The Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.4 million.

Timberland Bancorp shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.19, an increase of 69% in the last 12 months.