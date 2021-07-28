Teledyne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $64.7 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $4.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.55 to $3.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.25 to $15.50 per share.

Teledyne shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.