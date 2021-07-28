CME: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $510.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

CME shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.