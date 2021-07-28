Qualcomm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.35. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $9.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $8.61 billion.

Qualcomm shares have declined 6.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $142.48, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.