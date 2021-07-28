Sunnova Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.2 million.

Sunnova Energy shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.55, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.