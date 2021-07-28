Business

Xilinx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $206.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The computer chipmaker posted revenue of $878.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.8 million.

Xilinx shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $138.54, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

