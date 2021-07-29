Equity Commonwealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The office building real estate investment trust posted revenue of $14.9 million in the period.

Equity Commonwealth shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.55, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.