Business

Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $323,000.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

Patriot Transportation shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.95, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Peabody Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 29, 2021 5:26 AM

Business

Hospital reduces services in response to long nurses strike

July 29, 2021 5:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service