Southern Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $376 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period.

Southern Co. shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.