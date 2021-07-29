Kirby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $559.6 million in the period.

Kirby shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.