Group 1 Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $184.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $10.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $10.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.10 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period.

Group 1 Automotive shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 92% in the last 12 months.