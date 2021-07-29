PG&E: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $401 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $5.22 billion in the period.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

PG&E shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.