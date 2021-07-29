Columbia Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $55 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $146.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Columbia Banking shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year.