IRadimed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.3 million to $10.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $40 million to $40.4 million.

IRadimed shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.