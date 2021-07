AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

People stage a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Italy's government approved a decree ordering the use of the so-called "green" passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) AP

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 23 and July 29, 2021.

It was a week in which wildfires raged across Europe and President Joe Biden's Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited Italy. Parents were reunited with their children after kidnappers released some abducted students from the Bethel Baptist High School in Nigeria. People staged a protest against the COVID-19 “green pass” in Italy and African health officials in Senegal raced to vaccinate the vulnerable.

The selection was curated by Rome Photo Editor Fabio Polimeni.

