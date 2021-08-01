Need a job? These Olympia area employers are hiring and offering bonuses of up to $8,000

Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Staff photographer

Providence St. Peter Hospital, warehouse operator Uline and South Sound YMCA are all offering bonuses to fill openings.

And all three want to hire soon.

The hospital has scheduled a hiring event from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. A $1,000 sign-on bonus is available to those hired at the event, according to the hospital.

The hospital is looking to fill positions in these departments: dietary, housekeeping, patient transport, security, admitting, all levels of nursing and in other areas. All available positions can be found at www.providenceiscalling.jobs.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and come prepared to answer questions. More information about the hiring event can be found at https://events.indeed.com/event/111603/.

Uline, a distributor of shipping supplies that operates a warehouse in Lacey, is looking to fill 25 jobs. The company is offering a year-end bonus of $8,000 to new hires who start by Aug. 31.

They are holding a hiring event from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3131 Hogum Bay Road NE. Those who are interested in attending must pre-register online at uline.jobs/lacey to secure an interview slot, according to the company. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time.

Uline has been active in the local job market. It sought to fill 50 positions in June and more than 70 positions in February, The Olympian reported.

And the South Sound YMCA announced last week that it needs qualified childcare workers for 30 school-based childcare sites this fall.

The YMCA is offering a commitment bonus of up to $1,000 to childcare workers who commit to serving during the 2021-2022 school year, the organization announced Thursday.

Employment offers must be accepted by Aug. 20 to receive the bonus.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and qualifications for positions vary. For more information, apply online at www.SouthSoundYMCA.org and click on Join Our Team.