Harmonic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The video services provider posted revenue of $113.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million to $122 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Harmonic expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $470 million to $495 million.

Harmonic shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.64, a rise of 55% in the last 12 months.