Select Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Dunn, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.9 million.

Select Bancorp shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.