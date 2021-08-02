NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

NCS Multistage shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.