Tetra Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $102.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.14. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.