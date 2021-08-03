ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.09 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 billion.

ConocoPhillips shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.