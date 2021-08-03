Business

Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALPHARETTA, Ga.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

Avanos Medical shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

