Option Care: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $860.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $787.9 million.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.5 billion.

Option Care shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73% in the last 12 months.