Global Blood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.12.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.9 million.

Global Blood shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.94, a decline of 62% in the last 12 months.