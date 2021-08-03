Coursera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Coursera Inc (COUR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $46.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $402 million to $410 million.