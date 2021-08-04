Callon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $440.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.5 million.

Callon shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.