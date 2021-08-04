AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $292.1 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $53.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.53 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.30 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.