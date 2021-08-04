Business

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.35 billion in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $5.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.06 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.26 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $50.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.2 million.

Royal Caribbean shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.

