Lowndes County will split tax assessor and collector jobs

A northeast Mississippi county will split the offices of tax collector and tax assessor, starting with the next round of elections in 2023.

Lowndes County supervisors voted unanimously Monday to make the change, the Commercial Dispatch reported.

Greg Andrews is in his seventh term as the county's assessor and collector. He recommended the split because of the county’s growing property tax base. And he said he intends to run for assessor in 2023.

State law says a county qualifies to have a separate assessor and collector if its total assessed value is at least $65 million and it collects at least $20 million in property taxes annually. Andrews said 22 other counties have met the criteria and split those offices.

He said the assessed value of taxable property in Lowndes County is about $990 million, and collections should come in at about $82 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The assessor determines the taxable value of privately owned real and personal property, including homes and industrial and commercial land, building and equipment. The collector receives payments of car tags, city and county building permits and all other property taxes.