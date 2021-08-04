GM reports big second-quarter gains despite chip shortage

General Motors reported a strong second-quarter despite the challenges of low inventory as the industry battles a global semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker confidently increased its expected full-year earnings.

GM credits its gains to prioritizing the production of its highest demand vehicles such as full-size pickups and SUVs and building a rich mix, allowing it to charge high prices on low inventory. GM dealers are also using new tools to order the fastest-turning vehicles and have visibility into in-transit units, which allows them to sell cars right "off the trucks."

Additionally, high used-vehicle prices drove continued record results at GM Financial in terms of lending.

But CEO Mary Barra told reporters GM is monitoring the delta variant of COVID-19 for any impact it could have on the economy or the semiconductor chip shortage. The chip crisis will likely continue to be a challenge through year-end, Barra said. She had previously said the chip crisis would mitigate in the fourth-quarter.

But Barra said GM has learned how to operate amid the pandemic should the delta variant lead to shutdowns similar to that in March 2020, minimizing a risk of a financial impact on the automaker. She hinted that GM might consider a vaccine mandate for employees.

"We're evaluating what's appropriate and talking to our specific stakeholders," Barra told reporters. "There's nothing to announce today. We are evaluating multiple choices we can make."

GM reported a second-quarter net income of $2.8 billion compared to a net loss of $738 million in the year-ago period. GM's gains came as pickups and large SUVs kept rolling off the assembly lines despite a global shortage of chips.

GM, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to release second-quarter numbers, announced Wednesday that it had a quarterly earnings before interest and taxes adjusted of $4.1 billion compared to a loss $500 million in the year-ago period when the COVID-19 pandemic had idled the industry and halted most car buying.

GM's EBIT for the quarter includes warranty recall costs of $1.3 billion, of which $800 million was related to the second recall of 68,000 2017-19 Chevrolet Bolt EV's for potential fire risk.

Net revenue for the quarter rose to $34.2 billion compared to $16.8 billion a year ago.

"The credit for our strong first half goes to our employees and extended team, including suppliers and dealers, who have collectively demonstrated strength, agility and resilience," wrote CEO Mary Barra in a letter to shareholders released with GM's earnings. "There will be challenges, but we now expect full-year EBIT-adjusted in the range of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion, compared with $10 billion to $11 billion previously."

Barra also announced Wednesday that GM will start taking reservations for the new 2022 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV on Sept. 18. The vehicle comes to market early next year.

Detroit's challenges

In North America, GM reported its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $2.9 billion compared with a loss of $100 million EBIT last year.

GM's China equity income rose to $300 million compared to $200 million a year ago.

GM ended the quarter with $17.1 billion in automotive cash. GM has not reinstated its dividend.

Last week, Ford Motor Co. said it made $1.1 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter, a big swing from the same period last year when the company reported a $1.9 billion loss in adjusted EBIT. The company reported net income of $561 million, a drop from $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

On Tuesday, Stellantis, which formed in January from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, released its first-half results. Stellantis reported net profit of $7 billion (5.9 billion euros) for the first half of 2021, compared with a loss of $965.4 million (813 million euros) during the same period in 2020. Net revenues in the half were $89.4 billion (75.3 billion euros), compared with $61.4 billion (51.7 billion euros) in the same period a year ago, an increase of 46%.

But the impact of the chip shortage meant the company, which counts Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo among its 14 brands, suffered an industrial free cash flow loss of $1.4 billion (1.2 billion euros).

The Detroit Three have been battling a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, used in various car parts, since the first part of the year. The chip shortage is a result of the pandemic. People started working from home and home-schooling kids, thereby increasing the demand for personal electronics, which use the chips.

The automakers have temporarily idled several plants across North America because they can't get chip parts. GM has been building its best-selling and highest-profit vehicles either without certain parts or just shy of the part, then parking them to await the chip parts arrival.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson declined to put a dollar estimate on how the chip shortage will impact GM's bottom line this year citing the fluidity of the crisis and better-than-expected profits helping offset any impacts. Previously, GM had said it expects the chip shortage will cut its earnings by $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year.

There will be $3.5 billion to $4 billion in headwind costs in the second-half including rising raw material costs but "we expect the robust demand and pricing to continue as we get into 2022," Jacobson during an analyst call.

Sales flow, high prices

Last month, GM reported a nearly 40% boost in new-vehicle sales during the quarter lead by demand for pickups and large SUVs. GM's supply-chain management team pushed any chip parts it could procure to the plants that build those vehicles.

On Wednesday, GM Financial said it saw a boost in lending over the period. It reported a net income of $1.2 billion in the quarter compared to income of $152 million in the year-ago period.

GM reported it sold 688,236 new vehicles in the U.S. in the quarter compared to 492,489 vehicles in the year-ago period. But GM ended the quarter with 211,974 units in inventory, down from 334,628 at the end of the first quarter and 480,000 this time a year-ago.

Barra said inventory will remain lean as GM continues to build some vehicles just shy of the chip parts needed and then park them to await the parts.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, said that despite GM's challenges, "GM managed to increase sales, particularly of high-price, high-profit trucks and SUVs, while also slashing incentive spending and boosting prices."

Krebs said GMC and Chevrolet had some of the industry's skimpiest inventories throughout the quarter, including pickups and full-size SUVs.

"Still, these most important models had sales gains with some of the highest average transaction prices the vehicles have ever had and the lowest incentives offered in years," Krebs said.

Industry faces second half challenges

Morningstar Auto Analyst David Whiston said the second half outlook is more important than second-quarter results at this point because there's some challenges ahead such as higher prices for commodities that could "cause disappointment by the market if GM guides their outlook well below Ford, for example."

Ford had said it expects to have adjusted EBIT for the full year of between $9 billion and $10 billion, and adjusted free cash flow of between $4 billion and $5 billion. GM said it will have an adjusted EBIT of $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion for the full year and adjusted free cash flow of $1 billion to $2 billion.

"Earnings will likely be hurt by things such as rising commodity costs and an expected decline in residual values at GM Financial," Whiston said. "But free cash flow should be favorable due to GM getting paid for vehicles it partially made in the first half but haven't been able to complete yet."